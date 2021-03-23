They will attend by videoconference the coordination meeting of the initiative that is held this morning between the PSOE and Citizens in the Murcian headquarters of the oranges The four councilors of Citizens in the Murcia City Council, at the headquarters of the orange formation. / Martinez Bueso THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:16



The four councilors of Citizens in the Murcia City Council they have decided to put land through and They have traveled this Tuesday to the headquarters of the orange formation in Madrid, located on Calle Alcalá. “We come to a work and coordination meeting,” explained to LA VERDAD the spokesman for Citizens in the City Council, Mario Gómez, who has traveled with his three colleagues, Paqui Pérez, Pedro García Rex and Juan Fernando Hernández.

On the way to Madrid, the leaders of this party and the PSOE, Ana Martínez Vidal and Diego Conesa, respectively, with the councilors of both formations, are following by videoconference the meeting that this morning in Murcia, at the regional headquarters of Ciudadanos in the Murcian Consistory for finish outlining the motion of censure that will be voted on this Thursday against the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta.