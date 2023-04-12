The women’s Colombian National Team increased its level of demand in the two friendly matches in Europe, ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will begin on July 20. The matches against Italy and France were a good measure to know what level the team is at when the most important international competition comes.

Beyond the two defeats (5-2 against France and 2-1 against Italy), Colombia draws lessons from these two matches, in which those led by Nelson Abadía had good moments of attack and a lot of initiative, but in which the defense left many concerns when the demand increased, knowing that, against rivals of a similar level, there was peace of mind in that regard.

Colombia will have a microcycle in May. Later, confirmation of a final date for friendlies is expected to make the last adjustments thinking about the World Cup, in which the team will debut on July 24, against Germany.

These are the four conclusions left by the European tour of the Colombian Women’s National Team:

Good individual levels in attack

The tour left some very important individual levels in attack: Catalina Usme took full advantage of her experience: she scored two goals and scored another. Mayra Ramírez showed that she is in a very good moment in her career and also sacrificed herself to help control the rival’s exit. And Linda Caicedo, somewhat opaque in the game against France, did much better against Italy, with mischief and dribbling.

Catalina Usme celebrates her goal against France.

Defense, a worrying issue

After conceding only 6 goals in the 15 games before the trip to Europe, the team conceded seven goals in two games and showed defensive flaws that must be a priority to correct. The team did not look strong on the wings and was exposed to attacks from rivals, who took advantage of it. Abadía improvised on some songs, as will be seen below.

The technician improvised in some positions

It is understood that the preparation matches are to test variants, but Nelson Abadía, the Colombian coach, has sought improvised solutions by having players for the position. In both games he insisted on Mónica Ramos as a right-back, a position in which he does not perform the same: she does better as a central defender, beyond the own goal against Italy, which is unfortunate. In the game against Italy, he sent Ana María Guzmán to the left wing, and then corrected. If he has Guzmán and Carolina Arias, why improvise?

Carolina Arias, player of the Colombian Women's National Team.
Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The physical demand will have to increase

In the first game, against France, Colombia played well and fell apart in the second stage, something that its rival took advantage of: it made it look very bad at the end of the game. Against Italy the issue improved, but thinking about the World Cup, you have to level the physical work, knowing the physical strength, for example, of Germany.

