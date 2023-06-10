“There is no way to sigh with the joy of having found our lost grandchildren after 40 days.” These have been the words of Fidencio Valencia, the grandfather of the four children who disappeared for more than a month in the jungle of the Amazon in Colombia. President Gustavo Petro has confirmed the discovery alive of the three minors and the baby whose traces were lost on May 1 after the plane in which they were traveling with three adults suffered an accident that ended the life of the pilot and the two companions -the mother of the little ones and an indigenous leader-. Petro celebrated the news on his Twitter account: «A joy for the whole country!

After the discovery, they have been transferred to Bogotá where they have received medical attention. The relatives of the minors have confirmed that their state of health is stable and they are recovering at the Military Hospital in the capital. During the time in the jungle, the children ate a type of cereal that they took from the things they brought on the plane and some Amazonian seeds and fruits.

“The indigenous communities that were in search and the Military Forces jointly found the children, 40 days later. They were alone. They themselves achieved an example of total survival that will remain in history. Those children are today the children of Peace,” the president explained at a press conference published by the Colombian Presidency on his Twitter account upon arriving in his country after a visit to Cuba to agree on a ceasefire with the THE N.

The Military Forces covered 2,600 kilometers together with the indigenous people. More than two hundred people were looking for the minors while audios of the grandmother were broadcast from the air saying “Stop, stay still, daughter Lesly.” The mystery of why the children kept in constant movement has not yet been resolved. “Most likely, they would have been walking in circles,” explained grandmother Fátima Mutucuy. “They probably haven’t heard the recordings,” she added, the thick jungle swallowing up all sound. In addition, she described 13-year-old Lesly Mucutuy as a “warrior girl just like her mom.” “I am very grateful that she supported her three little brothers.”

The Army has detailed that Operation Esperanza also, in addition to having the knowledge of the military on the ground who toured the area applying the knowledge they have acquired after the fight against the guerrillas, who use the Colombian jungle to hide, also satellite images were used to make a detailed map of the area. «We compared, in the same way as it is done to determine where there are coca crops, the places could have fruits to try to locate the children. We could do that, but we couldn’t know what was on the minds of our four little ones,” he said.

The Army has classified the find as a “miracle” after 35 days of searching in unexplored territory. The children were found 5 kilometers from where the plane was found after the accident. Before being embarked on a military plane bound for Bogotá, an indigenous protection ritual was performed. The father of the minors saw them after two months – he had left Araracuara, in Caquetá, on April 11 to work. In fact, on May 1, when the accident occurred, the plane was heading to Bogotá so that the family could be reunited after leaving their lives behind in the rural area where they had been threatened by FARC dissidents.

The Minister of National Defense of Colombia, Iván Velásquez Gómez, has announced that the minors “were stabilized by the combat medical team and will be transferred tomorrow to the military hospital.” Along with the children, the rescue dog, Wilson, who has been key to the discovery, has not been found, so people have turned to social networks to ask the president to continue the search.

The minors – aged 13, 9, 4 and 1 – were traveling with their mother and another companion in a small aircraft that suffered an accident while flying over the department of Caquetá, in a jungle area. Authorities found the bodies of the three adults a few weeks later, but found evidence that the children were still alive.

According to the investigations, collected by the Caracol Radio station, the pilot reported by radio of a failure in the plane’s engine, and shortly after it would have landed on the treetops, the aircraft falling violently to the ground and being half buried in a way upright on the ground.