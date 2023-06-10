The four brothers lost for 40 days in the Colombian jungle have been found alive, as confirmed by President Gustavo Petro. The children are in good health despite the dangers they faced in that lush Amazon jungle full of jaguars and poisonous snakes. The most striking thing has been the survival in extreme conditions of the baby, who turned one year old while the authorities were looking for them.

“A joy for the whole country. The four children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive, ”tweeted the recently arrived president from Havana, where he has just signed a ceasefire with the ELN. He attached a photograph, proof of the brothers.

The children are named Lesly Jacobo Bonbaire (13 years old), Solecni Ranoque Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristian Neryman Ranoque Mucutuy (1 year old).

(News in development)

