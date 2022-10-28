Sharonne after being proclaimed the winner of the second season of Drag Race Spain.

No surprises or consolidated names in the list of artists classified for the Benidorm Fest, where the one who represents Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) in Eurovision will come from. Perhaps the best known, or at least the most popular in terms of the media, is one of the four representatives provided by Catalonia, Alfred García.

This singer, producer and composer from El Prat de Llobregat, made himself known in OT, a factory of celebrities mostly soluble in time, in whose 2017 edition he came in fourth position. Ascribed to a pop of radio profile that can be rhythmic or tender, produced with certain touches of modernity, glass bullheor deliberately traditional, From Earth to Marsprecisely his two most listened to songs on Spotify, achieved even more notoriety in the 2019 edition together with Amaia.

His election to represent Radio Televisión Española had enormous popular support, but already in Lisbon the couple reached a modest twenty-third place. Moreover, time has seemed to bless Amaia more, the shy indiethan the more conservative profile of Alfred, for whom singing in Catalan is not surprising, as shown by their joint take on the famous The boig of the city Goat Soup.

The singer Alfred Garcia. Pablo Cuadra (Getty Images)

Its popularity on the networks is remarkable, since as published by Eurovisión Spain, its followers on Instagram reach 405,000, only surpassed by the TikTok phenomenon of the Gipuzkoans and also classified Twin Melody, with 1,200,000 followers on Instagram and more than 18 million followers on TikTok. Much more modest are the figures of Siderland (4,000 followers on Instagram), the trio that sings in Catalan and that could return the language of Víctor Català, well not exactly that, to Eurovision after the lukewarm participation of Andorra.

The trio has a small problem with its name, derived from Latin and expressing a constellation of stars, since Google, so much his own, insists on offering information about Sunderland, a modest English team that plays in the second division. Aside from this detail, not least until the trio has worldwide repercussions, Siderland’s music is a sparkling and fleeting pop, something like the continuation with other production resources of the Catalan pop of the nineties. This type of music, on the other hand, ideal for not thinking about day-to-day problems without resorting to drugs, has a contagious point that can find shelter in Eurovision, where the trio aspires to offer a worked staging. The fact of expressing oneself in Catalan has already generated debates that link the language, Eurovision and state politics, raising hopes of gestures towards the language by RTVE and even massive votes from all over Catalonia, concentrating the vote in Siderland.

The Twin Melody group. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

Who does have notable popularity in her field is Sharonne, the drag queen who recently won the second Spanish edition of the Drag Race contest. Behind Sharonne is Cristóbal Garrido, an artist born in Sabadell who presents a palette of skills typical of someone who lives in the entertainment world in a broad sense. Cristóbal can act as a singer, presenter and actor, handling himself perfectly in all kinds of choreographies. He came out of anonymity thanks to his participation in the Antena 3 contest Your face doesn’t sound familiar to me yetwhere she performed together with La Terremoto de Alcorcón the classic by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)).

In a contest like Eurovision where the visual aspect is relevant, Sharonne could be a card with possibilities, since she also sings competently and her disco-pop is lively, easy and danceable. And if some claim the language in Eurovision, others the rights of the LGTBIQA+ collective. In fact, in some Eurovision circles she is known as “the gay champions”.

Finally, Vicco is a well-rounded artist on stage. She is a composer, pianist, singer and producer, she was tutored by Alejandro Sanz, for whom she opened several concerts on his Sirope tour. Her eclecticism demonstrates an innate capacity for adaptation, since, among others, she has collaborated with La Pegatina, Chenoa or Bejo, the ingenious rapper from Tenerife who affirms himself by saying: “I have more boards than Leroy Merlín”. Born as Victoria Riba in Barcelona, ​​with musical studies, her career is taking its first steps and her rhythmic pop with inoffensive urban rhythmic effluvia has already signed a contract with Sony.

These are the Catalan tricks for a contest that one day seemed dead, anachronistic and as old as the name of the group that Vicco formed with his sisters: Carpanta.

