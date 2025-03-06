The members of the European Council have been found on the table of the meeting room a package with four specific proposals designed by the European Commission as an axis of the urgent rearmament program. This Thursday, the leaders of the 27 countries together with … The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, meets in Brussels in an extraordinary council to talk about Ukraine and European rearme.

The first is a communication on the activation of the “Exhaust clause” of the stability pact that will allow countries to exceed the deficit limits if it is about increasing military expenses. In principle they are proposed that the flexibility period lasts four years and that excess deficit does not exceed 1.5% of GDP, which is considered a margin for a significant reinforcement of national armies. The request to apply the “exhaust clause” will be done in a coordinated manner and governments must request it before a certain date, although it is expected that all countries will be asked for, which will take advantage of this flexibility lever even if they do not formally need it.

The second communication refers to the change in the regulation of cohesion funds, which come from the European budget, for military expenses in support of the defense industry. The door will also open for countries to broadcast these funds to the European Defense Program to use them in the development programs of the military industry in case at least three countries participate. Experts consider that this is a path that few countries will use.

The third part is the financial instrument for which the commission will offer loans of up to 150,000 million euros. It will not even be discussed if they can be transformed into directly lost direct grants, because for that an agreement would be needed unanimously and it is unlikely to occur. Even the credits to be returned will require a certain conditionality, such as that they are used between at least three countries for the development of new weapons that do not exist, such as drones, or for joint purchases of material or ammunition, even if it is to deliver to Ukraine, although the main objective is to replenish national polvorines, which have been under minimum.

The fourth element is the White Book of Defense, which is expected to be presented at the end of the month and in which the areas where it is more necessary to strengthen European military capacities are defined. It is based in part on the seven strategic areas that had already been defined in NATO (23 of the 27 EU members are part of the alliance) each country must decide in which area can offer more value to the common defense. The white paper is focused above all to promote the joint development of armaments to facilitate Interoperability between the different armies. It will probably need to make the rules of the single market more flexible. The format and the number of countries that intervene in each initiative will also define the modality of European financing.