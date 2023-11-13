FromBona Hyun close

Vladimir Putin hopes for a Russian victory in the Ukraine war. He relied on “miracle weapons” several times – but some of them are probably not that effective.

Moscow – Was the Russian president too optimistic when announcing his weapons? Reports are mounting about vulnerabilities in Vladimir Putin’s “miracle weapons,” including tanks, fighter jets and hypersonic missiles. The question arises as to whether the problems could become decisive for the course of the war.

Putin promised miracle weapons – but what happened to it?

Doubts about Russian Su-57 jet

In its air strikes on Ukraine, Russia relies, among other things, on the Su-57 multi-role fighter aircraft. The Su-57, which recently received a new cruise missile model, is comparable to the US F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, it said. But this will not only happen according to the Ukrainian opinion Kyiv Post doubted by many. The Russian jet is not said to meet the criteria for maneuverability, supersonic speed, low visibility in the infrared and radar ranges, communication and data exchange capability, automatic flight control and target detection. It is even assumed that Russia does not want to use the jet in areas that are accessible to Ukrainian air defense. See also Jornal Nacional will interview presidential candidates; Bolsonaro won't

Miracle weapon “Kinshal” rocket apparently shot down by Ukraine

So far, Russia has claimed to have successfully used the Kh-47 “Kinshal” hypersonic missile against Ukrainian targets three times – in July 2022, December 2022 and February 2023. However, the Ukrainian military says it has managed to use one of the hypersonic missiles, in to shoot down the approach to Kiev. German military expert Gustav Gressel pointed this out at the beginning of May. Ukrainian sources confirm this, citing the type of debris found. Although the missiles are not said to be as effective as Putin promised, they could still pose a threat. Because Ukraine only has a limited number of Patriot systems to combat them.

Putin’s T-14 main battle tank is apparently not yet in use

Military experts have long feared that the Russian T-14 Armata tank is vastly superior to Western tanks on the battlefield. But according to Ukrainian intelligence, the armed forces have not yet seen the Armata tank in action. This is reported by the US news site Business Insider.

Between 2015 and 2020, the Russian army should receive 2,300 T-14 main battle tanks Mirror reported years ago. In 2018 it became apparent that nothing would come of it. Final delivery has been postponed to 2025. In December 2021, Russian state-owned defense company Rostec said it had begun deliveries of “more than 40” Armata tanks by the end of 2023. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti claimed the Armatas were relocated to Ukraine in April 2023. However, not a single Armata has reportedly been seen in the past six months. Maybe because, as Putin once claimed, the tank should be invisible on the battlefield. See also A look 50 years back and ahead

Problems with the delivery of armored personnel carriers

Kurganets-25 is a 25-ton, mine-protected, tracked, amphibious infantry fighting vehicle with a remote-controlled cannon, modular upgradeable armor and a separate armored capsule for the crew. Series production should be loud kyivpost Starting in 2016, but in 2020 it became known that there were problems with the certification. In 2023 it was confirmed that further fundamental changes would be required and a new delivery schedule was reportedly no longer possible.

Speculation about hypersonic missiles – could Putin’s Burevestnik be dangerous?

Meanwhile, one weapon continues to cause major concern for military experts: it is a cruise missile that officially bears the name “Burevestnik.” It is said to have an almost unlimited range thanks to a nuclear energy drive. The Kremlin said it had successfully tested the new “superweapon” in the Arctic. Putin himself announced this, as Russian state media reported on October 5th. Putin also confirmed progress in developing a nuclear-powered cruise missile at an event in Sochi. Threats to use nuclear weapons could fuel this further.

