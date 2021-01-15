VMany people in Germany are unsure whether they want to be vaccinated against Corona. Experts are therefore calling for more targeted and understandable information about the new products from Biontech or Moderna, for example.

The biggest crux are probably false claims that are spreading rapidly. Four myths are particularly common:

1. Myth: The corona vaccines could lead to infertility in women.

Rating: Wrong.

FACTS: People who claim this usually base their arguments on the supposed similarity between the so-called spike protein of the coronavirus, with which the pathogen docks on human cells, and the body’s own protein called syncytin-1.

In women of childbearing potential, Syncytin-1 is responsible for the formation of the placenta, which supplies the offspring in the uterus with nutrients. The thesis is now: If the body builds an immune defense against the corona spike protein after a vaccination, this reaction also spreads to syncytin-1 and thus prevents the formation of the placenta.

However, there is no particular similarity between the two proteins, so “a cross-reaction of the vaccine is basically impossible,” said Annette Beck-Sickinger, head of the research group for biochemistry and bioorganic chemistry at the University of Leipzig, of the “Freie Presse”.

Lars Dölken, Professor of Virology and Immunobiology at the University of Würzburg, told the dpa: Even if both proteins showed similarities, one could not conclude that the body’s defenses against the coronavirus also attack the syncytin-1 protein.

In addition: If such an extended reaction actually did occur, Covid disease should have had harmful effects on pregnant women, said Dölken. Because the body forms the same defense mechanisms in the event of an infection as after a vaccination. In studies on Sars-CoV-2, however, no increased number of miscarriages or complications were found.

2. Myth: An mRNA vaccination leads to gene changes.

Evaluation: That is impossible.

FACTS: Current vaccines, such as against the flu, usually contain killed or weakened viruses or parts of them. The corona drugs from Biontech and Moderna work differently, namely for the first time via the so-called mRNA (the “m” stands for “messenger”, “RNA” for “ribonucleic acid”).

No killed Sars-CoV-2 pathogens are injected, only the instructions for one component of the virus – the messenger molecule mRNA. On this basis, the body’s cells produce parts of the virus envelope protein (spike protein) themselves. Against this, in turn, the immune system now develops certain factors so that in the event of subsequent contact with the coronavirus it can recognize the structure of the protein and specifically fend off the pathogen.

The information from the RNA cannot be incorporated into human DNA. That already prevents the different chemical structure of both. In addition, the mRNA ingested with the vaccination does not even reach the cell nuclei in which the genetic material is stored in the form of DNA. The messenger molecules only migrate into the cell plasma, where they are read and then rapidly broken down – so quickly that it was long considered impossible to use them therapeutically at all.

US researchers recently found out that in very rare cases and under extreme circumstances of a corona infection, small bits of genetic material of the virus could possibly get into human DNA. However, their pre-release, which has not yet been reviewed by independent researchers, does not cover vaccines. “However, it will be completely ruled out that the RNA vaccine will be rewritten and integrated in DNA,” emphasized Joachim Denner from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with regard to the US study.

3. Myth: Six people died from the Biontech vaccine during the test runs.

Evaluation: Wrong.

FACTS: 43,448 people took part in Biontech’s Phase 3 study. In the study period between the end of April and mid-November 2020, six of the participants died – but not from the vaccination.

“All deaths represent events that occur at a similar rate in the general population of the age groups in which they occurred,” writes the FDA, the agency responsible for US approval of the drug. The European approval authority EMA also sees “no connection” between the cases and the vaccination study: “Other previous illnesses were more likely the cause of death.”

Four of the dead in the study came from the comparison group, in which the participants received no vaccine at all, but received a placebo. For example, they died of age-typical diseases such as a heart attack or a stroke. One of the two dead from the test group who received the vaccine suffered a heart attack around two months after the second spade. The second had various previous illnesses.

The President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, had already pointed out before the EU approval of the Biontech preparation that, due to the statistical probability, “people will die in connection with the vaccination” – for example because “the old and very old will first” People “who are generally at greater risk of dying because of their age.

In the ten deaths reported nationwide by Thursday shortly after a corona vaccination, experts from the Paul Ehrlich Institute consider a connection with immunization to be rather unlikely. “Based on the data we have, we assume that the patients died of their underlying disease – in a temporally coincidental connection with the vaccination,” said Brigitte Keller-Stanislawski from the institute. By Thursday, more than 800,000 people in Germany had received a first dose of vaccination, including more than 300,000 residents of nursing homes.

4. Myth: The rapid approval and novelty of the mRNA vaccine make the preparation unsafe.

Rating: Wrong.

FACTS: Unlike in Great Britain or the USA, for example, there was no emergency approval in the EU. Instead, Europe relies on a so-called conditional marketing authorization. The difference: In the case of a conditional marketing authorization, tests are carried out more comprehensively and the manufacturers bear more responsibility for the safety of the drug.

In view of the pandemic situation, the approval process for the corona vaccines has been accelerated – a so-called rolling review process applies. Pharmaceutical manufacturers can submit individual reports on the quality, harmlessness and effectiveness of their preparation before the complete application for approval. So new findings are checked during development, not right at the end.

This makes the process faster, but not less secure: “A rolling review and an accelerated assessment process do not mean that there will be compromises in terms of the care taken during testing,” writes the Paul Ehrlich Institute responsible for vaccines and drugs.

Although none of the mRNA vaccines have previously been approved for humans, the technology was not only developed in the wake of the corona pandemic. Research has been going on for more than three decades – for example for cancer therapy and vaccinations against rabies, Zika or the seasonal flu. The German companies CureVac and Biontech have also been working on the medical use of mRNA for a very long time. The race in the fight against the corona pandemic has now helped vaccines achieve a breakthrough.