FC Barcelona works in the best possible way to form a squad that competes in the best way on the pitch. Today the signing of Ilkay Gundogan has been announced, a man who can currently be considered among the 10 best footballers on the planet without the slightest problem. In addition, in the following days the arrival of Íñigo Martínez, a central defender with whom they have had an agreement for months, could be made official.
More news about FC Barcelona
However, the club’s board of directors still moves with very little certainty, because although the agreement with the players is closed, at the moment there is no salary margin to include their payroll within the LaLiga records. It is for this reason, that the blaugrana will have to release several of their footballers almost in an emergency and this week transfers could be closed that are key so that those from Barcelona can take an economic breather.
The directive works to forced marches in the futures of Clemet Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest and Álex Collado. The first has many options to be bought by Tottenham, the second is torn between staying at Lecce or returning to Lyon now that he is in good health again, the third can continue his career with Union Berlin of the Bundesliga , while Collado will surely knock on doors in LaLiga, since that talent that he appeared to have has never fully exploded. His departures, absolute or temporary, are key so that the culés can close the register of their signings.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #footballers #leave #week
Leave a Reply