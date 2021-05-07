Front against all

There is still echoing in the ruling coalition the internal rattling that does not stop. The most tense point of the week was on Wednesday, when Alberto Ángel Fernández and Cristina Kirchner met again, face to face. The meeting took place in the half-built houses presented by the Minister of Habitat and Housing, Jorge Ferraresi, in Ensenada, land where the ultra K Mario Secco commands. The President, the vice president and the Buenos Aires governor arrived at the property in two helicopters: the head of state in the presidential and Cristina and Axel Kicillof in the provincial ship. There, the three had their moment in solitude: At one point, they separated themselves from the rest and got into one of the pending houses. “I’m not going to talk,” the former President said there, but set the tone for the words of both her favorite governor and the President’s onslaught., in a more belligerent speech than usual.

The presence of the lady was not known until shortly before the event, which she arrived at at the invitation of a hard man such as Mayor Secco. as was demonstrated in his speech with Galterian invocations. Those present, the chief of the Cabinet Santiago Cafiero, national ministers and the mayor of Buenos Aires, waited tense for the speeches: “If she spoke, you had to see where she was shooting,” puffed after the activity one of the Buenos Aires mayors who observed, worried, how the act was an almost replica of the Kirchnerists of yesteryear, with harsh speeches about Justice.

In the midst of so much internal tension, some classic Peronists looked suspiciously at Minister Ferraresi. “He is going to open 500 thousand homes,” they boasted near Minister K. “Yes, but all those who did not finish Macri and Vidal “complained a self-described albertist mayor. Peronism without peace …

Biden and Perón

Several of these classic Peronists (the term “Albertista” has been almost obsolete) believe that Fernández should establish his own government agenda, without waiting for the recurring indications of the Patria Institute. For this reason, they have brought four axes to the ears of the Head of State to order the management. The four points (almost like “Peronist truths” would be: relationship with the United States, the Field, the Media and CFK. How would this be? The first point comes like a glove in moments of invocation to “Juan Domingo Biden”, as the Argentine president called his American counterpart. And it would try to refine the relationship with the country of the North, to solve the problems of debt and economy and now, add the Vaccines issue. Later, the establishment of a mature relationship with agricultural producers would follow, linked to the enormous development of this sector in Argentina. The third axis would be to keep a serious relationship with the mainstream media, something normal in democracy but in which the Kirchnerist governments have not decided to deepen but, on the contrary, to confront. And finally, that the President maintain a relationship with his Vice President based on his own agenda and no, be aware of the guidelines that Fernández de Kirchner sets, either via Twitter or by speeches, like last year in La Plata. Peronism Illusion?

Internal PRO

Going to the opposition camp, the waters appear calm these days in the internal that is fought between the followers of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the restless Patricia Bullrich, who does not slow down for a second in her assembly, be it to compete in this year’s election as a candidate for national deputy or to fight in two years for the presidential candidacy. In both cases, “Pato” is facing the head of the Buenos Aires Government, who wants to impose his mark on the electoral fights of 2021 and 2023. In the Buenos Aires headquarters of Uspallata they acknowledge having held dialogues on these matters with the former Minister of Security, but they maintain that it is not a good time for Bullrich to impose conditions on the political conversation: “A tremendous blunder was sent with the delivery of the Falkland Islands to Pfizer and with the criticism on Twitter of what Horacio decided to put the high school in bimodal regime, “the Larretista negotiators remarked. And they finish: “Now he criticizes us but when the ruling of the City Justice came out that allowed us to keep the schools open. Patricia called Horacio to ask him to be at the press conference, which was reserved for CABA officials and not, a PRO activity, “assured a Horacist colonel. A mediator on the right …