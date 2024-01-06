Club América has just won the Apertura 2023 tournament and in recent weeks several of its players have been linked to other clubs to the point that it was thought that the team would be dismantled due to the hundreds of rumors about the supposed departures of several key footballers.
According to the journalist Alejandro Orvañanos of Claro Sportsfour of its main figures and base players of the starting lineup of André Jardine had been rumored with other clubs in recent weeks.
Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Sebastián Cáceres and Jonathan Rodriguezthere was talk that they would leave the Nest, most of them with a possible destination for Europe, however, so far the board has not received formal offers for these players despite the versions that have emerged in this regard.
So far, one week before the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, the Águilas have only made official the hiring of a reinforcement, it is the left back Cristian Calderon. They have also added the loss of Miguel Layun after his professional retirement. And the most current probabilities of departures are Leonardo Suarez and Salvador Reyes to Necaxa.
Furthermore, there is talk that the jewel of the Rays, the winger Heriberto Jurado It could arrive in Coapa, but so far nothing official has been made and it will be a matter of time to see if it will become a reality.
