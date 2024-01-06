THEY STAY 🦅🚨⌛️

In Coapa they have not received formal offers for any of their 'stars'. ✈️❌

There is still no market, but everything seems to indicate that Jardine will keep all his figures for Clausura 2024https://t.co/KtaJYaSWnI

— Alejandro Orvañanos ✍🏻 (@ale_orvananos) January 5, 2024