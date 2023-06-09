Four of the AC Milan ultras have been identified who in the night between 18 and 19 May hung an intimidating banner under Federico Dimarco’s house (“Dimarco thinks about playing… or we’ll make you swallow your tongue”) following the chorus anti-Milan supporter intoned by the Nerazzurri full-back during the celebrations following his success in the second leg of the Euroderby. They were entered in the register of suspects on charges of aggravated threats. The investigations by Digos, coordinated by the district anti-terrorism section, however, are going ahead and aim to identify the other participants in the act as well. Dimarco promptly apologized for the chorus through his social media and the story was closed by a clarification also between the two curves who have “signed” a truce for years and are no longer the protagonists of clashes in derbies or on other occasions.