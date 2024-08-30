There is nothing more Spanish than trying to save the world from a bar with a beer in hand. This is precisely what Carmen Huidobro and Belén Hinojar, 29 years old from Madrid, do from their Instagram account called Weather Barwhich already has more than 83,000 followers. They have had their own section on television, they have appeared on the radio and they have written a book, all on the same subject: they spread the science of climate change. “We are women 360, like Paquita Salas,” they say, laughing. Now they would like to make a documentary. “We imagine it as a combination of Georgina’s series and the climate crisis,” says Hinojar, who works as an independent creative.

It all started four years ago, during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Huidobro, who works in climate communication, bored at home and locked up, called her friend and told her that they should do a project together. It seemed simple: to bring the problem of climate change to life so that everyone could understand the importance of what is happening, but with a beer in hand and a good mood. “Everyone knows who Rosalía’s new boyfriend is, but not what is happening to the planet. This has to change,” explains Hinojar. There, together, they gave birth to a new way of raising awareness about the planetary emergency: Clima Bar.

“We are friends from school, we have been sharing our lives for 26 years and we realized that we are very good at working together. Although at the beginning we couldn’t even see each other to record because of the pandemic,” says Huidobro, who remembers those first videos where she appeared alone at the beginning and Hinojar commented in the text.

The idea of ​​doing it in a bar was because they wanted to connect with all kinds of audiences. “It felt very natural, very Spanish, and there is nothing more Spanish than wanting to fix the world with your friends over a beer in your hand,” they explain.

The experience over these four years has been good. “We have seen that when things are told in a different, entertaining and positive way, people are touched,” says Huidobro. Every day they receive messages from strangers telling them that they have given up meat, have switched to shampoo bars and have even bought second-hand clothes to show that they are also committed to the planet. “I think our videos motivate people to want to do their bit,” says Hinojar.

“Emissions, like perreo: down to the ground,” their motto

Huidobro and Hinojar meet religiously every two weeks at a bar called Angelita, in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña, to record one-minute videos. However, the hard work is done before turning on the camera. “The hardest part is reading all the scientific reports and finding a way to translate them so that everyone can understand them,” says Huidobro. All this work is done in their free time, as a kind of hobby.

It’s about turning something complex into something simple. “We’re competing with cat videos on Instagram,” they say, and that’s precisely why they have been criticized by environmentalists themselves. “They say we simplify things too much, but our goal is not to reach people who already understand the problem of the climate crisis, but to talk like I would with my colleagues about something they don’t know,” says Hinojar.

She also says that they have had many environmentalist detractors, and she believes that what really bothered them was that two young women were spreading the word about the climate crisis. “Climate change has the worst marketing campaign in history. People don’t believe in it,” says Huidobro.

“Not everyone cares if the polar bear becomes extinct or if a cactus disappears on the other side of the world. However, if you tell them that they will no longer be able to go on holiday to Menorca or that the price of beer is going to increase due to global warming, they are more likely to pay attention to us,” says Hinojar, who believes that the best way to combat climate change, in addition to explaining the problem, is to offer easy solutions such as buying second-hand brands or giving them vegan food to try.

They are aware that the best way to communicate the problem is by adapting the message to the person. “I had been talking to my grandmother about climate change for years, and she always told me that it was a scam. It was not until recently, when Pope Francis said that it was important to take care of the planet, that she declared herself a fan of ecology,” says Hinojar, almost indignant at seeing herself outdone in this way by the Supreme Pontiff.

The end of Clima Bar

When asked about the future, these Madrid residents would most like Clima Bar to cease to exist because that would mean that the climate crisis is no longer a problem. “We don’t expect anything from the project, because for us it is something very fun to do. Even if there were fewer people following us,” says Huidobro.

From Clima Bar, these imperfect activists, as they describe themselves, take small actions in favor of the planet. “I try to consume as little as possible, vote correctly every four years and I am a vegetarian, but above all I am very hard on the climate crisis,” says Hinojar. In the case of Huidobro, she is vegan, recycles, buys second-hand clothes and tries to buy as little as possible. “More imperfect activists are needed. Each one does what they can,” she says.

For them, the experiences they have had in these four years with Clima Bar have been very rewarding. “The reception has been very positive,” they say. Although Hinojar says that the more she learns, the more fears she has. “It blows my mind that the big oil companies are aware of the damage they are doing to the planet and no one is doing anything,” she says.

What has given Huidobro the most joy in recent years has been attending the United Nations conference on climate change and realising that they are not the only ones talking about the issue. “Seeing so many people from so many countries fighting for the same cause and even risking their lives for it gave us a lot of strength to continue,” she confesses.