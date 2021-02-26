Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On February 26th, the “Founder’s Memorial” celebrates the third anniversary of its inauguration; And that is through the unveiling of the artistic work that is in the middle of the edifice “Al-Thuraya”, as the inauguration of the edifice coincided with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” in 2018, “the year of Zayed” On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founding father – may God rest his soul – as he has been, since its inception, an exceptional destination for the UAE community and its visitors; Especially since he achieved a special status as a national landmark that commemorates the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, honors his legacy, and pays tribute to his achievements.

Since its inauguration, and over the course of three years, the edifice has witnessed a remarkable flow of visitors between tourists and residents of different groups and cultures, as they had the opportunity to learn more deeply about the legacy of the founding father, through innovative artistic work (the chandelier), spacious green spaces, and a visitor services center that includes pictures. And stories about him, may God rest his soul, and a group of interactive experiences that familiarized them more with the features of his personality and his civil and humanitarian role at the state and world level. The edifice gained its place among the tourist and cultural attractions due to its association with the biography of Sheikh Zayed, whose unique personality formed a source of inspiration for generations, in the noble values, will and ambition that allowed the United Arab Emirates to achieve leadership in various fields of progress until its achievements shook hands with space.

Visions and aspirations

The Founder’s Memorial organized and hosted, since its inauguration, many different events and activities that translate the founding father’s approach and express his noble values. They included hosting the most prominent global event in the world, which is the work of the World Conference on Human Fraternity, during which His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope The Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, the “Human Fraternity Document”, in the presence of more than 400 leaders and representatives of religions and cultural and intellectual personalities from various countries of the world.

In addition to the launch of the “Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity” in 2019 on the site of the “Founder’s Memorial”, coinciding with the signing of the “Human Fraternity Document” in Abu Dhabi, as one of the most important initiatives to implement the Human Fraternity Document, which aims to celebrate the people or institutions that work to consolidate Peace and coexistence, building bridges of cultural and human communication, and proposing successful and effective practical initiatives to bring societies together in the long term.

The Founder’s Memorial also demonstrated its active presence and eagerness to participate in national and community initiatives and events, including “National Day”, “Martyr’s Day”, “Flag Day”, “International Day for Tolerance”, “Emirati Women’s Day” and “Earth Hour.” », Based on its value as a national cultural edifice that perpetuates the life of the founding father and his prominent role in establishing the state and achieving its renaissance. The edifice has designated a special schedule for the events held to celebrate these occasions, to attract visitors from different cultures and provide them with the opportunity to participate in these events that allow them to get close acquaintance with the history and culture of the state. In a national scene that translates the visions and aspirations of the founding father, among the edges of an edifice celebrating those aspirations, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, launched the “Emirates Experts” program, which aims to prepare a diverse base of national cadres. Consultancy contributes to advancing development in various sectors of the country.

In addition to the launch of the book “Sheikh Zayed: A Century of Memories”, which lists and documents memories, collectibles and pictures of different personalities with the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, by organizing the “Lest We Forget” initiative, which is one of the initiatives of the Salama Girl Foundation Hamdan Al Nahyan », and the book was launched on the sidelines of the exhibition that bears the same name as the book, which included a group of artifacts that symbolize many stories, close to the souls of the people of the UAE and its residents.

The European Union delegation to the country and the Bulgarian and Austrian Presidency of the European Union, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, organized an exhibition entitled “Sheikh Zayed and Europe: A Journey” in the edifice, which came to revive the legacy of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – and to contribute to Shed light on his local, regional and international achievements and his many values, such as tolerance, generosity, coexistence, loyalty, patriotism, volunteering and humanitarian work.

The edifice also hosted the event of sister cities that witnessed a souvenir presented to the city of Abu Dhabi, on behalf of the city of Houston, USA, while the edifice presented a souvenir for a model piece of geometric shapes for the “chandelier” artwork, in appreciation of the deep ties between the two cities.

It should be noted that a “youth circle” was held at the founder’s memorial in Abu Dhabi, in which the guests of the first global forum for the youth of Muslim societies, which was held at the end of 2019 under the title “Preparing the leaders of tomorrow … commitment, integrity and innovation,” which is a platform that brings together community leaders, scholars and activists. Artists, entrepreneurs and innovators to propose and research new strategies, curricula and programs, and to conceptualize leadership development among Muslim youth in the world.

The Founder’s Memorial also witnessed the launch of the Special Olympics World Games torch, “The Flame of Hope”, in a rally in which more than 3,000 ADNOC employees and a group of community members participated.

Cultural tours

Over the past three years, cultural tour specialists at the Founder’s Memorial briefed its visitors on the contents of this unique destination, which carries within it the history of a nation and a founder, as each visit to the Founder’s Memorial is a new experience, through which the visitor lives a set of interactive experiences to get to know During it, they learn about Sheikh Zayed, the human and the leader, and explore his inspiring legacy and leadership vision.

The Founder’s Memorial continued its role in reviving the exploits of the late Sheikh Zayed, God willing, and his exceptional journey through virtual cultural tours that were presented – remotely – through a live broadcast on the Al-Sarh platform on the Instagram site, as part of preventive and precautionary measures given For current conditions.

These tours witnessed an increasing turnout by observing individuals and a number of delegations of government and private agencies and institutions from all over the world, as they had the opportunity to virtually wander through live and direct broadcasts throughout the edifice.

Creative template

The edifice offers its visitors an integrated and exceptional experience that includes the various parts of the edifice and its contents, which informs them more deeply about the personality of Sheikh Zayed and his luminous thought, by listening to rare recordings of Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, or contemplating his words, or exploring the issues that he supported and defended, or through Access to a collection of rare photos, video clips, and personal stories told by people who knew him closely, through the multimedia system and interactive experiences in the edifice.

The Founder’s Memorial is in the middle of the “Thuraya”, which is an innovative work of art characterized by a dynamic three-dimensional character that shows the features of Sheikh Zayed from several angles around the edifice as well as from dedicated viewing points. This artwork was ranked first for the “CUDA Award for Artistic Designs for the year 2019.” In the institutional artwork category, the internationally recognized award honors successful and innovative projects that integrate the artistic aspect of interior, architectural and public space designs. This award is an addition to the achievements that crowned this artistic work, which represented a great addition to the cultural scene in the UAE, as one of the most prominent architectural edifices in the world. This work has previously won two awards, the award for “best outdoor and indoor lighting project” and the award for “best innovative lighting project” during 2018, as part of the thirteenth edition of the “Lighting Exhibition in the Middle East”.

The height of the wing that embraces the “chandelier” artwork is 30 meters, and includes 1,327 symmetric geometric shapes suspended on 1,110 cables, and this artwork weighs more than 250 tons. The harmonious geometric shapes are illuminated during the evening hours to form a work of art in a way that simulates the stars in the sky that still shine and guide us to the right path, just like the late Sheikh Zayed, God willing, whose thought enlightens generations. The edifice includes different types of trees, seedlings and plants that are part of the rich natural environment of the Arabian Peninsula, and which express the love of Sheikh Zayed, may God bless him and grant him peace, to nature, and his keenness to preserve the local environment. The number of trees in the green areas is 188 trees, spread throughout the Founder’s Memorial in a way that allows visitors to learn more about their characteristics. This is in addition to “the path of the edifice” and the immortal words it contains from the sayings of the founding father, full of wisdom that inspires future generations.

Destination for VIPs

Since its inauguration in 2018 until today, the Founder’s Memorial has witnessed a large number of official visits by high-ranking personalities, reflecting its position as an edifice that perpetuates the biography of a leader who has been a source of inspiration to others in the various features of his inimitable personality, including: His Excellency President Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Republic of Afghanistan, His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Al-Ghazwani, President of the Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, His Excellency Ibrahim Kasuri Fofana, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Republic of Greece, and His Excellency Jeong Kyung-doo, South Korea’s Defense Minister, Karen Pence, wife of the US Secretary of Defense, Hartog Fischer, Director of the British Museum, as well as Meir Ben Shabat, advisor and president of the Israeli National Security Council.

Visiting the edifice

The edifice continues its role by receiving its visitors free of charge on a daily basis from 9 in the morning until 10 in the evening. Free parking spaces are available for visitors throughout the day and throughout the week on Street No. 18, and visitors who come on foot can enter the edifice from the side of the Corniche, in addition to Providing an embarkation and disembarkation point for taxis and tourist buses passengers, and enjoy standing in the Founder’s Memorial and joining the cultural tour with citizen cultural tour specialists, to get acquainted with the personality of Sheikh Zayed, the human leader and his insightful vision, in order to give the largest number of visitors the opportunity to enjoy the aesthetic details of the place and benefit From its valuable content and messages.

Under the current circumstances, pre-reservations must be made to visit the Founder’s Memorial and obtain entry cards electronically through the following link (https: // visit.szgmc.gov.ae:82/). The edifice also offers the possibility to book a visit with cultural tours specialists, or a visit to schools and universities, or for large groups of visitors, by visiting the website of the edifice www.thefoundersmemorial.ae or directly calling 024100100 for pre-booking, and the founder’s memorial can also be followed up on the account Instagram @ FounderMemorial and Facebook for more information.