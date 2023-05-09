Prigozhin said, “Today, a unit of the Ministry of Defense fled from one of our positions … which made the front exposed.”

The founder of Wagner’s forces repeated his pledge to withdraw his group from Bakhmut, if the Russian army did not provide more ammunition.

Prigozhin said:

The Russian state is not able to defend the country.

Ukrainian troops “tear off the flanks” in the Bakhmut direction.

Ukrainian forces will launch a counterattack in the near future.

No soldier should die because of the sheer stupidity of his command.

We got 10% of the required ammunition, but we will not leave Bakhmut, and we will fight for a few more days.

Now the main task is to provide everyone with the ammunition that is in the warehouses.

Prigozhin made accusations more than once against the Russian military leaders about ammunition, and threatened at the last time to withdraw his forces from the city of Bakhmut, which his forces constituted a spearhead in controlling it.