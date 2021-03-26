The musician, founder of the rock group “Sounds of Mu”, journalist and culturologist Alexander Lipnitsky died. This was announced by music critic Artemy Troitsky in Facebook…

“Sasha Lipnitsky died. He drowned while skiing on the Moskva River on Nikolina Gora. Everyone loved him. An absolutely irreparable loss, ”Troitsky wrote. Death occurred on Thursday, March 25th. This information was also confirmed by the widow and son of the late musician in a closed publication on Facebook.

Alexander Lipnitsky was born in 1952. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University and since 1975 has been published in the Soviet press as a specialist in jazz. In 1980 Lipnitsky met Boris Grebenshchikov and other members of the “Aquarium” group, later he began touring with them.

Lipnitsky also communicated and supported the musicians of the Leningrad rock groups Zoo and Kino. In 1983, together with Peter Mamonov and Alexei Bortnichuk, he founded the “Sounds of Mu” band, in which he played as a bass player.