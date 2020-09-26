In Moscow, a Ferrari car driven by Evgeny Trukhin, founder of the music portal Zaycev.net, crashed into a minibus. Reported by TASS, video of the accident published in Telegram-channel “Deptrans. Promptly. “

It is noted that the incident happened on Shchukinskaya, 42. Ferrari, after turning at high speed, drove into a minibus of the Transavtoliz carrier, which was parked at a stop. As a result, two women aged 60-65 were injured. Source TASS in law enforcement agencies reports that it is Trukhin who is considered the culprit of the accident.

Zaycev.net – a popular site for free listening and downloading music – was launched in 2004 and later became one of the largest musical resources on the Russian Internet.