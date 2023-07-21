Vedomosti: the founder of Invitro Ostrovsky sold the company to businessman Mironchik

The founder of the network of laboratories “Invitro” Alexander Ostrovsky sold the company to businessman Roman Mironchik, about this report “Vedomosti”.

It is noted that Ostrovsky, who founded the company about 25 years ago, sent a letter to employees in which he said that he had sold the company to a “young, active and ambitious shareholder.”

Mironchik, who manages a dozen companies in the field of finance, investment and real estate management, has become the head of Invitro since July 20. The day before, he created Invitro Holding Company JSC.

The network of laboratories noted that the change of ownership will not affect the current activities of the company.

