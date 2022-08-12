Bronislav Vinogrodsky, the founder of Moscow tea houses, an independent sinologist, philosopher, researcher and the most famous Taoist in Russia, shared his memories of Moscow in the 1980s with Moslenta.

“In the late 1980s, this city was as sick as society itself. It behaved badly in its consciousness. At the same time, Moscow was much more romantic than it is now. And this romance was hidden in numerous gateways and dilapidated houses, ”Vinogrodsky said.

The philosopher recalled that he lived at that time on Sukharevka and walked on foot to Tverskaya – to the Druzhba store, where Chinese books had just begun to be sold. “Almost all this way I could go through gateways. And they were amazing. Devastation is generally picturesque,” ​​he said.

Vinogrodsky added that in the 1980s there were some circles in Moscow that were interested in spiritual knowledge. “People hung out with each other, got into some kind of groups. But I never went into any of them, I went alone, ”admitted the Interlocutor of Moslenta.

