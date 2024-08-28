Over the weekend, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegramwas arrested in Paris, France, for “money laundering or crimes committed by an organized gang.” While at the time it was not entirely clear what would happen in his case, Today his freedom has been confirmed, but he is not completely free.

According to the BBC, Durov has been released under judicial supervision. Similarly, Laure Beauccau, the Paris prosecutor, has revealed that the executive has been indicted on a series of charges linked to organised crime. This means that Durov will have to post bail of 5 million euros, or around $5.56 million dollars.

In addition, Durov will have to report to the police station twice a week and will not be allowed to leave the country. At the time, there was a protest against the arrest, because it was not clear whether the executive was guilty of not taking measures to stop the criminal use of Telegram, something that does not necessarily lead to a judgment.

However, it was concluded that there are sufficient elements in the case to proceed with the investigation, which can take years before reaching trial or being archived. We can only wait and see what happens with this case. In related topics, this is the new yes scam on phones.

Via: BBC