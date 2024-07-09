Founder of “Ruki Vverh!” Potekhin accused Sergey Zhukov of stealing common money

Former member and one of the founders of “Ruki Vverh!”, producer Alexey Potekhin accused the group’s leader Sergey Zhukov of stealing money and breaking up the musical group. His words are quoted by Channel Five.

According to Potekhin, at some point Zhukov began to treat his creativity irresponsibly and focused on business. The producer also stated that the leader of “Ruki Vverh!” invested common funds in his business. “By mutual agreement, we invested common money from concerts in the office. But for some reason Seryoga did not want to take this into account. When he became a full-fledged director and opened his own company, he still invested the same money we had initially earned,” he specified.

The media manager accused Zhukov of being self-centered. He noted that the singer was “his own man.” “He wanted to have a jacket and an office, and for people to come to him for signatures. That was his great idea. But I don’t need that,” Potekhin concluded.

Zhukov responded to his former colleague’s accusations by stating that they received the same fees and spent them at their own discretion. “What can you reproach me for at this point, when I invested my money differently than Alexey? Do you understand? That’s all,” he explained.

Earlier, Zhukov wanted to return the rights to the songs “My Baby” and “Other People’s Lips” through the court.