The founder of the Parmalat dairy group, Italian businessman Calisto Tanzi, died this weekend at the age of 83 in the city of Parma, Italy.

He had been hospitalized since mid-December for a pulmonary infection, unrelated to coronavirus, and previously served under house arrest for 17 years in prison for the Parmalat scandal – the biggest fraudulent bankruptcy in Europe so far in 2003.

The milk and dairy giant had a strong presence in Brazil until the early 2000s – in addition to capturing and industrializing billions of liters of milk, it marked an epoch when it assumed the co-management of football at Palmeiras for almost a decade, in the so-called Era Parmalat, which earned the club eleven titles, including Brazilian championships, Brazil Cups and Libertadores. At that time, names like Cafu, Djalminha, César Sampaio, Zinho, Rivaldo, Müller, Alex and Paulo Nunes paraded through the São Paulo club.

Born in the municipality of Collecchio, in the Emilia-Romagna region, on November 17, 1938, Tanzi founded at the age of 22 a small dairy company that quickly became a powerful multinational, with 130 factories around the world.

Parmalat could not resist the billion-euro scandal

From one of the most internationally known Italian businessmen, he became the protagonist of the biggest financial fraud in Europe in 2003, when it was discovered that he had been falsifying the company’s accounts for years and accumulated a hole of 14 billion euros. At the time, Parmalat employed around 36,000 people in 30 countries.

A suspension of payments was declared and the scandal affected more than 100,000 investors around the world who had bought the company’s bonds.

The businessman then claimed that dozens of Italian politicians, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, had received funds from the company for years in exchange for favors to Parmalat.

Tanzi was sentenced to ten years in prison for fraud at the first instance in 2008, and in 2011 the Court of Appeal in Bologna sentenced him to 17 years.