The prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court to sentence the founder of Group-IB Sachkov to 18 years in prison

The prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court to sentence the founder of Group-IB Ilya Sachkov, who is on trial for treason, to 18 years in prison. This is reported RIA News with reference to his lawyer Sergei Afanasiev.

“The prosecution in the debate asked to sentence Sachkov to 18 years in prison. We insist on justification,” he said.

Afanasyev added that the verdict should be announced on July 26.

Ilya Sachkov was arrested in September 2021. He is charged with committing a crime under Article 275 (“High treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Sachkov was suspected of passing secret data to foreign intelligence. The case was classified as “secret”, the accused faces 12 to 20 years in prison.

Group-IB was founded in 2003. It is engaged in the prevention of cyber attacks and the development of related software. In April 2023, the Russian business of Group-IB was bought out by local management. After that, the company in the country earned under the FACCT brand.