The mythical figure of the X-shirt-clad billionaire tech genius may finally be about to see his long-awaited end. The arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, on fraud charges may signal not only the next stage in his downfall, but also a change in the making of Silicon Valley’s global image.

After all, no one embraced the idea that the life of the inexhaustible mind is reflected in a life free from petty concerns like clothing more than 30-year-old Bankman-Fried. The physical cage of a suit and tie was not for him. Instead: T-shirt, cargo shorts, and sneakers. And the most scruffy hair possible. The look became a hallmark as he rose to fame.

“It’s about as conscious as starting the company in the Bahamas, where there is little or no regulatory oversight,” said Scott Galloway, an investor and podcaster, referring to the fact that FTX was headquartered in the Caribbean rather than in the California. “It’s the ultimate white boy tech billionaire stance: I’m way above custom.”

It’s an image that has its roots not so much in Bankman-Fried’s youth in a family that embraced utilitarianism, as in Albert Einstein’s halo of uncombed hair, which became as much a symbol of physical genius as E= mc2. In Steve Jobs’ jeans and black turtleneck. In, of course, Mark Zuckerberg’s Adidas flip-flops, hoodies, and gray T-shirts, which gave rise to tech’s current uniform of choice.

It’s a uniform that telegraphs the world to someone who doesn’t have time to worry about what they’re wearing because they’re thinking about things so big they’ll change the world.

“It’s idolizing the innovators,” Galloway said.

Or at least it was. Suddenly, Bankman-Fried has put the whole look in a different light. His careless clothing seems less a reflection of a laudable calling than a red flag of a careless approach to other people’s money. That in Bankman-Fried’s overwhelming embrace of the dress-casual mystique she actually failed to understand that it’s the details and what you don’t see that matter. Jobs’s black turtlenecks were by Japanese designer Issey Miyake, for example; Zuckerberg’s gray t-shirts are by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli. They just seemed unstudied.

Joseph Rosenfeld, an image consultant in Silicon Valley, said Bankman-Fried failed to appreciate the fact that “some of the best-dressed individuals in tech prefer to keep a very low profile and not call attention to themselves.” , which means they actually look more business casual than casual.

And he also didn’t seem to understand that someone who might go to jail isn’t someone whose look someone else would really want to emulate.

By: Vanessa Friedman