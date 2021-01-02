new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of the campus of IIM Sambalpur through video conferencing today. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik participated in this program. Apart from these, Union ministers like Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present.

PM Modi said in his address, today, along with the foundation stone of IIM Campus, a new stone has been laid to strengthen the youth power of Odisha. This permanent campus of IIM is going to give Odisha a new identity in the management world with recognition of the great culture and resources of Odisha. Management experts, who are coming out with new experiences in new areas of the country, will play a big role in taking India to new heights. This year India has given more unicorns than previous years despite the Kovid crisis.

Highlights of PM Modi’s address

Today, the possibilities for startups are increasing continuously in the unprecedented reforms which are being done from agriculture to the space sector.

Many of you will use your skills to make Sambalpuri Textile and Cuttig’s craftsmanship a global identity, work to increase tourism here, and the development of self-reliant India campaign will also give a new impetus to the development of Odisha.

With the concept of Work from anywhere, the whole world has changed from Global Village to Global Workplace. India has also done all the necessary reforms fast for the last few months.

Features of IIM Sambalpur

This will be the first such IIM, where the concept of flip class will be implemented. In this, basic things will be taught in digital mode and experiences will be given through live projects from the industry.

This institute has outpaced all other IIMs in terms of gender diversity. Here 49 percent students have been included in the MBA batch of 2019-21 and 43 percent students have taken admission in the MBA batch of 2020-22.

read this also-

Dry run of Corona vaccine started across the country, Health Minister inspected Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital

Light rain in Delhi-NCR amidst severe cold, heavy rain predicted from 3rd to 5th January