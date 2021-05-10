The Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, lost in the forest and found after three days of searching, prepared to return to work on Tuesday, May 11. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Omsk Ministry of Health.

Murakhovsky also thanked all the people who participated in his search. It is reported that he did not need medical attention.

The minister went hunting in the taiga and disappeared on May 7. His ATV was found 6.5 kilometers from the hunting base, where he went into the forest, and two bears were seen nearby. The minister contacted other hunters by radio and said that he was stuck and would continue on foot, but did not specify the route.

Earlier on May 10, Murakhovsky himself came out of the forest to people about 30 kilometers from the place of loss. He was taken to a hospital in the Bolsheukovsky district and later released, calling the official’s condition normal.