A team of anthropologists has spent years analyzing parts of the skull, mandible bones and teeth discovered in 2010 in Nesher-Ramleh, near Haifa, and comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras.

The researchers noted that the fossils likely belonged to a group of hominins closely related to Neanderthals, and shared many traits with them, such as the shape of the lower jaw.

Scientists also believe that there are enough similarities to link this group to the remains of other inhabitants found in cave excavations dating back about 400,000 years.

“The teeth have some unique features that enable us to differentiate these groups,” says Tel Aviv University dental anthropologist Rachel Sarrig, a co-author on the paper published Thursday in the journal Science.

Another co-author, Israel Hershkowitz, physical anthropologist at Tel Aviv University, says this group may have inhabited the area between about 100,000 and 400,000 years ago. Noting that the discoveries that were made in Nesher-Ramla, he said, it is possible that “some of the last survivors of a group that was the most dominant in the Middle East.”

Previous research has shown that Homo sapiens – modern humans – also lived in the area at the same time.

Many scholars believe that the arrival of Homo sapiens in Europe was an indication of the decline of Neanderthals there, but the story may be different at the crossroads of North Africa and Eurasia.

The new findings add to research showing that Homo sapiens and Neanderthal-like groups overlapped in the Middle East over a long period of time, possibly for tens of thousands of years.

The authors of the paper believe there are cultural and genetic exchanges between the two groups. “The Neanderthal story can no longer be told solely as a European story,” says Hershkowitz. “It’s a much more complex story.”

Eric Delson, a paleoanthropologist at New York’s Lyman College who was not involved in the study, says the Nesher-Ramla fossils “look like part of a Neanderthal lineage”. He described the findings as “fossils of what appears to be an intermediate diversity – this group may have been ancestral to Neanderthals in this region.”