Finding dinosaur bones is a cause for celebration in paleontology, but for a fossil to be so well preserved to include remains of its last meal is even more astonishing. This milestone occurred in Dinosaur Provincial Parkin Alberta, Canada, in 2019, when a group of researchers found a specimen of Gorgosaurus libratus who lived about 75 million years ago and was between five and seven years old when he died. His stomach contained the hind limbs of two much smaller dinosaurs. After years of research to determine the age and species of the animals, scientists from the University of Calgary publish their results this Friday in the magazine Science. The site, they say, supports the theory that the young individuals of the tyrannosaurids – the family of dinosaurs that includes the famous Tyrannosaurus rex— hunted young prey, focusing on animals they could take down on their own.

Paleontologists are required to imagine the color, texture, and innards of beings that have ceased to exist and about which all your questions arise. To the main author of the research, the Canadian paleontologist François Therrien, and his colleagues, were presented with a unique opportunity. The team discovered the gorgosaurus fossil within a rock layer of what appears to be an ancient river channel. Therrall explains that dinosaur bones are likely to be found in these environments, as rivers carry a lot of sediment and quickly bury the remains, helping to preserve them before scavengers collect them. However, it is not common for them to be so extraordinarily preserved or for them to be young specimens, as their bones are more fragile. “This specimen represents the first example of stomach contents on site and provides direct fossil evidence of diet and feeding behavior in a young tyrannosaurid,” says Therrien of the Tyrrell Museum.

As they separated the remains from the rock and exposed the bones, they noticed small fingers poking through the gorgosaurus’ ribcage. They were the legs of two small dinosaurs. “It was exciting because it was the first time we saw remains inside,” explains the paleontologist. However, this also represented a new challenge, since the limbs corresponded to a very rare and difficult to identify animal. Finally, they detected that it was a specimen of Citipes elegans, a species that lived more than 75 million years ago, in what is now southwestern Canada. They discovered also that the tyrannosaurid died shortly after eating its last prey.

François Therrien (right) and his colleague Darla Zelenitsky, with the remains of the gorgosaurus and the contents of its stomach. Tyrrell Museum

Tyrannosaurids are a family of carnivores that dominated what is now Asia and North America until 66 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period. They are considered the largest land predators that have ever existed and grew in an extraordinary way, up to 12 meters and six tons. The younger ones were slender, with narrow skulls, blade-shaped teeth, and long, thin hind limbs. The adults, for their part, were robust, with enormous skulls and large teeth capable of crushing.

More information

These dinosaurs weren’t always colossal. They went from being hunters of small species during the early cretaceous to be predators of large herbivores—including ceratopsians, hadrosaurs, and sauropods—as they increased in size.

Although it was a well-recognized hypothesis, it was not clear whether the juveniles hunted smaller prey on their own or whether they benefited from the spoils of hunting in groups with their elders. The discovery of this gorgosaurus sheds more clarity on this matter. According to Therrien, these and other tyrannosaurids, including the popular Tyrannosaurus rexcould have acted as intermediate predators in their youth, to become main predators in adulthood.

The largest ones devoured any part of the prey, while the young ones preferred high hips and left the rest for smaller predators. This suggests that immature and mature individuals occupied different ecosystems, but the dietary shift may have allowed juvenile and adult tyrannosaurids to coexist “with limited conflict,” Therrien adds. The paleontologist explains that, based on a single specimen, not much can be said about its social behavior. However, he suggests that tyrannosaurids probably hunted in groups to make sure everyone got enough food.

Experts highlight the similarities in the way these predators hunt and large modern reptiles, such as crocodiles and Komodo dragons. Like tyrannosaurids, these animals undergo a shift in diet, starting with smaller prey and progressing to larger animals as they grow. Behaviorally, the young of both species are more likely to hunt in groups, and there is a transition in their diet as they mature.

The paleontologist Jose Luis Sanz, professor emeritus at the Autonomous University of Madrid, applauds the discovery and highlights the value of the discovery, since it illuminates an enigma surrounding this family of dinosaurs. For Sanz, however, it is not a surprise: “It is the feeding behavior that was expected of tyrannosaurids.”

Although the author of the study and his colleagues are aware that finding a fossil with the same characteristics again is very unlikely in the short term, this finding will invite the scientific community to review other dinosaurs found previously. The objective is to obtain more data and investigate the behavior, ecology and feeding habits of tyrannosaurids.

