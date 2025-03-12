The team of the excavations of the sample of the Sima of the Elephant in Atapuerca, Burgos, discovered in June 2022 the fossil of the face of a hominid of between 1.1 and 1.4 million years, the oldest in Europe. The … Fragments, called ATE7-1 and affectionately baptized as ‘Pink’ by the researchers, were composed of a maxilla and part of the bones on the left side of an adult individual. They supposed an extraordinary finding, since they revealed the existence of an early population in the old continent and shed light on our first incursions out of Africa. However, to whom that partial face belonged was a mystery.

Then, the hypothesis that the remains were those of a Homo antecessorthe hominid cannibal who lived in Atapuerca about 860,000 years ago and, to date, the oldest known in Western Europe. Almost three years later, an interdisciplinary study signed in the magazine ‘Nature’ For about thirty researchers it definitively rules out. ‘Pink’ belongs to a human species never seen in Western Europe.

“We have documented a new population, of which we had no registration in the continent,” says María Martinón, director of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (Cenieh) in Burgos. The researchers have provisionally called it Homo affinis erectus, because it keeps anatomical similarities with known specimens of Homo erectus, Our ancestor that came to Eurasia. However, not all its characteristics fit.

«It’s like having a blurred photo of a relative, someone we still can’t give the name. Therefore, the possibility is open that ‘Pink’ belongs to an unknown, completely different species, ”says Martinón. For now, «we have not enough data to confirm it. What we can say is that Western Europe was populated by at least two species of hominids during the lower pleistocene, ”says the paleoanthropologist.

A robust face

An incomplete jaw found in 2007 in the Sima of the Elephant, two levels above ‘Pink’, was attributed to Homo-SP, which means ‘indeterminate species’, around 1.2 million years old. The researchers put that name by not being able to solve if it was a Homo antecessor.

«With ‘Pink’ we have taken another step. We rule out that it belongs to Homo antecessor For two main features: on the one hand, predecessor It looks a lot like our species, Homo sapiensin the infraorbital zone, that of the cheeks. It has a flat, vertical face, a little sunk. In the case of ‘Pink’, she is more robust and bowed forward, “explains Martinón. On the other hand, »ntecessor It has a projected nose, like us, that we can support the glasses on the bridge. But ‘Pink’ has a sunk nose, like the chimpanzees «.

This massive face, robust, more simiesco and projected forward is more similar to that of Homo erectus, But it has some different characteristics. «If we compare it with the erectus De Dmanisi (Georgia), older hominids outside Africa (1.7 million years old), ‘Pink’ is less primitive. The face is narrower, shorter and less projected below the nose, “says the researcher.

The fourth relative of the European family, prior to Homo predecessor, Predenderrales, Neanderthals and Sapiens, stays, for now, in limbo. According to Martinón, to know exactly who is needed “new studies and the search in Atapuerca and other places in Europe of more fossils of that seniority with which to compare it.”

Excavation works in the Tea 7 of the Sima del Elefante



María D. Guillén / Iphes-Cerca





Adapted hominids

The study in ‘Nature’, in which paleontologists, anthropologists, paleobotanics, archaeologists and geologists participate, almost all part of the Atapuerca team, also outlines the context in which this hominid lived. «The recovered old pollen analysis indicates a temperate humid atmosphere, warmer than the current Burgos, with a vegetation of open spaces, forests and large masses of water. Remains of hippo, beaver, turtle … », explains Rosa Huguet, of the Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (Iphes-Cerca) of Tarragona and coordinator of the excavations in the Sima of the Elephant. Precisely, the fossil was baptized in his honor (‘Pink’ is pink in English) and for the song ‘The hidden face of the moon’ (The Dark Side of the Moon ‘) of the British group Pink Floyd.

Next to the fossil, several samples of very rudimentary quartz and flint lithic industry and animal remains were unearthed with marks of having been stark, such as a rib of the size of a deer. Among the pieces there are small lacquers and a carved river song to fragment bones and obtain the marrow, “raw materials that come from the immediate vicinity of the site, less than two kilometers from the entrance of the cave,” says José Pedro Rodríguez Álvarez, researcher at the Rovira I University in Virgili in Tarragona, which indicates that these hominids were able to self -abuse the resources of the environment. In addition, ‘Pink’ has a groove of stick in the second upper molar of its worn teaching, which seems to indicate that it already used toothpicks.

Rosa Huguet researcher. On the right, lithic industry found at the Te7 level of the elephant’s chasm



MDG / IPHES-CERCA





Out of Africa

But the fossil offers, for the moment, more questions than answers: Where did this human group come from? Did he coexist with Homo antecessor To the point that they crossed and hybridized or, however, was it replaced? What was your destiny? “Maybe we are faced with a population that was already out of Africa, in the Middle East, and that arrived in small waves,” Martinón suggests. They could arrive and extinguish. «Europe was a territory with a lot of climatic instability, it was not always an easy place to live, especially for small hominid groups that used very rudimentary technologies. That is why it is possible that we have arrived so little (of these hominids) to the present day. We are fortunate because Atapuerca is very generous by catching evidence even of periods in which there is no very deep footprint. The Sierra de Atapuerca does not escape anything, ”he concludes.

There is no certainty, but Huguet believes that the two populations will be: «In Atapuerca we have a very long stratigraphic sequence of the Pleistocene in which no extreme climatic changes are appreciated that suggest that the populations were unable to survive. The occupation could be continuous ».

For José María Bermúdez de Castro, researcher at CENIEH and co -director of the Atapuerca project, these findings, united to other very old such as Korolevo stone tools, in Ukraine, from 1.4 million years ago, open “a huge door” in the field of human evolution that can shed light on the dispersion of our ancestors through Europe. The researchers are confident that in the coming years more remains appear to help them understand how these hominids came here.