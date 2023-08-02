Cruz Azul is far from a good sporting state. Those from the country’s capital did indeed win a place in the next round of the Leagues Cup, but they did it on time, in a penalty shootout and without winning either of their two matches. The reality is that the project that ‘Tuca’ has been formed within La Noria is of dubious quality, with the reinforcements that the Cooperative has wanted to sign and not those that the coach has requested.
The first movement that ‘Tuca’ demanded was the signing of a quality forward center and curiously it is the last signing that they are going to deliver in the country’s capital. The celestial signed Diber Cambindo as a requirement of their agents to close the arrival of Kevin Castaño, the Colombian is not one bit to Ricardo’s taste and that is why those from La Noria move in the market for a ‘9’ after the departure of Augusto Lotti, another man who spent seven months in the institution.
The options that Cruz Azul has on the table to take the place that Lotti has left are, Leandro Díaz de Lanús, for whom in fact they have been negotiating for several days. Gauthier Hein from Auxerre in the second division of France, who more than a natural nine is a false ‘9’ who usually plays more like a winger and who was offered days ago and finally, a Spanish striker whose name is unknown, but which could well be Diego Costa, today a free agent and who has been associated with the machine for the last two years.
