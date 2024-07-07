Henry Martín is a forward of the times at Club América. The Yucatecan forward arrived, without much attention, to Coapa in January 2018 and currently occupies fifth place on the list of top scorers in the history of the blue-cream club.
At the Águilas, Martín has had to make a place for himself and has had to fight to get minutes. Below we tell you about some of the forwards with whom ‘La Bomba’ has had to compete for the position and who he has won.
The forward arrived for the Clausura 2024 from Pachuca to strengthen the attack and compete with Martín in the forward line. The player originally from Fresnillo, Zacatecas, has not established himself with the Águilas. He has been left wanting.
The Americanista youth player was promoted to the first team to increase the competition in the forward line. ‘Mozumbito’ had good campaigns in the lower divisions, but he did not even overshadow Martín. He has had a more painful time than a glorious time in the first division.
The former Roma, PSG and AC Milan player arrived at the Eagles at the beginning of 2018. Menez could play as a winger on both sides and also as a number nine. The Frenchman never connected with the team and left just a year and a half later without making a mark on the Eagles.
‘El Güero’ was trained in the América youth system and was part of the squad when Henry Martín arrived. The signing of the Yucatecan player took away his opportunities and in mid-2018 he was loaned to Atlas. He was another of the youth players who could not compete with Henry.
The Argentine striker joined the Águilas from Chilean side O’Higgins in July 2018. Although his main role was as a winger, he could also play as a striker or behind the striker. He only spent one semester in Liga MX.
Federico Viñas arrived as an emergency signing in mid-2019 after a severe injury to Nico Castillo. The Uruguayan arrived from Juventud Uruguayo and his performance went from more to less with the azulcremas. He had a fast start, but faded as the tournaments went by. After several low-scoring competitions, he left for León in mid-2023.
Castillo’s signing is one of the most disappointing in the history of América. The Chilean had had a superlative performance with Pumas and arrived from Benfica to face the Clausura 2019. Due to poor performances and serious injuries, Nico was never able to settle in Coapa.
The Colombian striker joined América’s ranks just half a year after Martín’s arrival at Coapa. Roger received a thousand opportunities, but was never consistent. He competed for the number nine position with Martín, but also complemented him by starting as a winger.
#forwards #arrived #América #compete #Henry #Martín #place
Leave a Reply