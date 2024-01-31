Wow, @Richymarin19! 🔥

You came in, you were revulsive and you scored the winning goal tonight. For this reason, you have been chosen by the ChivaHermanos as the player @PUMAmexico of the match 👊#DaleRebaño 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aj6ZEbFBJ0

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 31, 2024