The start of the tournament in Chivas was highly questioned, the club showed good football, however, they could not put the ball in the back, a fact that left them with two draws and one defeat, a situation that ended yesterday, well Gago's team solved the match against Toluca in a great way, a victory that is oxygen for everyone in Verde Valle.
In addition to the three points, other great news for Chivas has been the return of Ricardo Marín, who was the team's star '9' last semester and who was unable to start this tournament due to injury. His return was signed with a goal worth three points and it is clear that his return comes at the perfect time, both for Guadalajara and for the forward.
With Macías out due to injury until further notice and with Hernández unable to add minutes until mid or late March, Marín's return is the best news for Gago, because in addition to the striker returning fine, this will allow the coach to return to his traditional scheme, since he had been using Cade Cowell as a center forward for some games due to the lack of alternatives on the squad.
For Ricardo, this is the key moment of the season, with Macías out, it is clear that Ricardo will start at least a couple of games, where he must show that he can compete not only with José Juan but also with Javier Hernández and not settle for being no one's substitute.
