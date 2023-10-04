Beyond the feeling that Real Madrid does not have a squad as stellar as years ago, the reality is that the merengue team is coming out on top this season. Despite the defeat in the Madrid derby against Simeone and Atlético, Ancelotti’s men take the lead in LaLiga over Barcelona and after their visit to Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Madrid also looks firm and competitive within of the Champions League.
More news on the transfer market
Despite this, the club understands that they have a lot of room for improvement, especially in the attacking zone. That being the case and as we have informed you in 90min, the board does not rule out the arrival of a forward in the month of January if required and as of today, the meringues have on the table the possible signing of Dusan Vlahovic, position in the merengue orbit by the Juventus board itself.
Sources report that the management of the Serie A team has contacted Florentino Pérez and his work team to inform the meringues that, if they so wish, those from Turin will loan Vlahovic for six months, this with the aim of the Serbian show those in the capital of Spain the sporting potential it has and both parties can negotiate a possible sale next summer. At the moment and beyond the interest of the past, the whites have not given the Italians a response.
