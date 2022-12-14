According to information from the journalist TUDN which is in charge of covering Club Deporivo Guadalajara, Eric Lopezthe rojiblanco sports director Fernando Hierro He has chosen the striker he wants to be part of the institution from the Clausura 2023 tournament.
This is the 27-year-old center forward, Daniel Rios player of the charlotte fc of the Major League Soccer and that in fact, was formed in the basic forces of the Guadalajara.
The Spanish manager would have opted for this element to seek his signing, after the complications in the negotiations with Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre of Santos Laguna and Brandon Vazquez of FC Cincinnati.
The footballer is originally from Mexico City and began his career in the Under-17 of Rebaño Sagrado in 2012, he also went through the Under-20, the subsidiaries of Guadalajara II, Coras Tepic, Zacatepecuntil leaving to try his luck in the United States in 2018 in north carolinalater he spent three years in the Nashville SC (2018-2021) and from 2022 he signed with the charlotte fc.
Actuales has a contract with said club until December 2023 and its market value according to transfer markt It is €1.20 million.
In 2022 he played 30 games, scored 9 goals and gave one assist. In addition, in 2014 he represented the Mexican U-20 team in four games.
