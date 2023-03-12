Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino ruptured kidney after injury during NHL game

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino suffered a ruptured kidney following an injury sustained during a National Hockey League (NHL) game against the New York Islanders. This was reported on the club’s page in Twitter.

“He complained after the game and we sent him to the hospital for a checkup. He had an operation. He will miss a few weeks,” said coach Mike Sullivan. He added that the striker is already on the mend.

On March 9, Pittsburgh lost at home to the Islanders with a score of 3:4. Bonino spent nine minutes on the ice without making any effective actions, was injured and was replaced.

In the 2022/2023 season, the 34-year-old Bonino scored 19 goals and assists in 62 games with San Jose. On March 5, the striker joined the Pittsburgh Pitts. He previously played for the club from 2015 to 2017 and won the Stanley Cup twice.