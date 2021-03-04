It is difficult for Zinedine Zidane to put together a guaranteed lead to face Sunday’s derby at the Wanda Metropolitano. Three days after that clash that is shaping up to be crucial in the future of the League, the Real Madrid coach received two bad news. Karim Benzema, Marseille’s right-hand man on the offensive front, worked outside the group and time continues to run against so that he can come to the rescue against Atlético of a team that is back on the ropes in the domestic championship because of its punch deficit. As if that were not enough, after training this Thursday, the Chamartín club announced that Mariano Díaz suffers a muscle injury in the left external obturator that will make him be low against the rojiblanco box.

Although the objective was for Benzema to test himself with his teammates in the face of the clash corresponding to the twenty-sixth day of the League, the micro-tear that has dragged on the adductor for a couple of weeks continues to give him problems, so The lionés exercised individually on the pitch and in the gym, as did Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard.

There are only two training sessions ahead and Zidane is not a friend of taking risks with players who come out of injury and have not been able to complete a minimum number of practices. However, the club still do not rule out a last minute recovery. Benzema could force due to the importance of the match, but the risk of a relapse must also be weighed in the balance, especially considering that the decisive second round of the Champions League match against Atalanta also appears on the near horizon. , to which Real Madrid arrives with a small income achieved in Bergamo, where they won 0-1 with a goal from Ferland Mendy.

Options



Benzema’s injury had opened the doors of the eleven to Mariano. He added 160 minutes, divided into three games, since the Frenchman entered the infirmary. He started against Valladolid and repeated against Real Sociedad, although Zidane opted for Isco as a false nine against Atalanta, a match in which the Spanish-Dominican entered the game rectangle in the 57th minute relieving Vinicius. But the ’24’ will not be able to cover an eventual absence of the ‘9’ in the Metropolitan, after starring in the forty-second physical mishap registered by the Real Madrid squad since the course began.

As it is, in case Benzema does not arrive on time, Zidane would have the bullet of Hugo Duro, Castilla striker who has already given a couple of opportunities in the League and another in the Champions League due to the plague of injuries that plagues the team. Under the orders of Raúl González, coach of the white subsidiary, he is also shining Juan Miguel Latasa, a powerful forward who has scored three goals in six games this season and is coming off winning against Rayo Majadahonda on Wednesday. Another possibility is that he will raise again with a false nine, either Isco or Marco Asensio.