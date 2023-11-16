The Forum of United Cultures, formerly known as the International Cultural Forum, started in St. Petersburg on November 16. Revived after a four-year pause, the large-scale congress (the ninth in a row) brought together ministers of culture from more than 30 countries and more than 70 foreign delegations.

This time the number of sites has been significantly reduced. Previously, the congress events captured the Russian Ethnographic Museum, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Manege and other institutions. This year, in addition to the General Headquarters, the business program extended only to the Chapel.

On the first day of the Forum, discussions took place simultaneously in five spaces in the building on Dvortsovaya. And there were even more thematic areas: in addition to the usual theater, cinema, musical culture and museums, separate sections included discussions of artificial intelligence, “Knowledge of history through culture” and “Traditional culture as the foundation for building society.”

One of the most notable guests of the forum was Pierre de Gaulle, a public figure, grandson of the ex-President of France and hero of the Resistance Charles de Gaulle.

“We love your musicians, theater workers, writers. And despite differences in politics, culture should not be canceled or erased, just like shared history. Culture is universal, and this is what truly brings people together,” he told reporters after the panel discussion “Common Culture. General history. Common future.”

The formal result of the international dialogue at the Forum was the signing by Olga Lyubimova of four memorandums of understanding (with the ministers of the Republic of Guinea, Djibouti, Laos and Eritrea) and two cooperation programs (with the ministers of culture of Tajikistan and South Ossetia).

