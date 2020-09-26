The Forum of the Regions of Russia and Belarus will be held in full, but in video bridge mode due to the situation with the coronavirus. This was announced on Saturday, September 26, by one of the participants in the event, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Regulations Vyacheslav Timchenko.

According to him, the delegation of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament will participate in full, as well as the Belarusian one. The decision to hold a video forum was made based on the epidemiological situation, so as not to put colleagues at risk.

“At the same time, all senators take tests for coronavirus on Sunday and Monday in order to exclude its spread among their colleagues in the Federation Council, where events will be held in the form of a video bridge,” the senator quotes “RIA News“.

As of September 26, 7,523 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions were detected in Russia per day, 169 people died in the last 24 hours, and 6004 patients recovered.

Earlier this week, Rospotrebnadzor cited frequent handwashing with soap and disinfection of surfaces as a rule that reduces the risk of infection. The department also reminded of the need to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 m from each other and advised to avoid crowded places.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.