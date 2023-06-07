The Ninth Forum of Experts in Combating the Financing of Terrorism, which was held on the sidelines of the thirty-sixth plenary meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) in the Bahraini capital, Manama, discussed key axes that reflect the participants’ experiences on how to combat terrorist financing operations effectively, and best practices in promoting Cooperation at the national and international levels, and exchange of information and lessons learned on emerging risks, patterns and methods of financing terrorism.

A number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa participated in the forum, in the presence of international observers from the Financial Action Task Force, the Eurasian Regional Group, the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the United Nations Monitoring Team 1267, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, with observer membership from number of countries.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Dhanhani, Chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Financing Experts Forum, valued the experiences and expertise that were presented during the ninth meeting of the forum, and said in this regard: “We look forward during the upcoming meetings to shed light on more of these experiences and lessons learned in the field of achieving compliance, among the best.” The practices of the member states of the group, which aim to build and raise the level of capacities of all participating countries.

The forum’s agenda reviewed the stages of the regional assessment project plan for the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. In this regard, Al-Dhanhani stressed the importance of the project and the need for cooperation to complete it within the approved action plan.

Some of the member states of the group and observers reviewed their experiences, especially in the field of states’ compliance with the criminalization of terrorist financing, and the latest developments of the monitoring team in the international arena, related to violations by terrorist actors, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the use of virtual currencies for terrorist financing purposes, and measures taken to counter the access of funds and other assets to terrorist groups.