Innovation, artificial intelligence, food security, energy investments and opportunities in sectors such as transportation and infrastructure are among the topics of the forum organized this Wednesday in New York by EL PAÍS and the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce. The event analyzes these trends and the challenges they face Latin America, the United States and Spain in the global economy, motto of the event, which includes the participation of the acting President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy.

The forum, sponsored by Abertis, Baker McKenzie, Grupo Nutresa, Iberia, Inditex and Indra and with the collaboration of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI), is broadcast live on the website EL PAÍS website from 8:20 a.m. New York time (2:20 p.m. Spanish peninsular time). It is held at the Roxy Hotel in New York, in the same week that the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) meets in the city.

The United Nations Assembly is marked by the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical tensions that affect the world. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, attends for the first time in person since the Russian invasion, since last year he did so by videoconference.

The president of Prisa, Joseph Oughourlian, and the president of the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce, Alan D. Solomont, open the event with a few words of welcome. After them, the opening intervention is given by Pedro Sánchez, presented by the director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno.

A round table analyzes the investment opportunities that have opened up in the United States with the approval of the Inflation Reduction Act. It includes Gabriel Alonso, CEO of 547 Energy; Susan Nickey, president of American Clean Power, and Puneet Verma, vice president of Federal Government Affairs at Avangrid. The panel is moderated by José Morán, partner and president of the Energy, Mining and Infrastructure Practice Group at Baker McKenzie.

Next, Miguel Jiménez, chief correspondent of EL PAÍS in the United States, interviews the secretary general of the OEI, Mariano Jabonero, who offers his vision on economic and social trends in Latin America. It will be followed by a conversation about the impact of technological multinationals in the Americas, whose speaker will be Marc Murtra, president of Indra, interviewed by the director of EL PAÍS América, Jan Martínez Ahrens.

The following table discusses the trends and opportunities common to the main sectors of Spain and America, for which it includes Christian Barrientos, general director of Abertis Mobility Services, and Teresa Parejo, director of Sustainability of Iberia, in a discussion moderated by Inmaculada Riera , CEO of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

José Manuel Albares, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Government of Spain, who is also attending the UN General Assembly, gives a speech next.

The challenges and keys to sustainable and inclusive food security are analyzed in the following table. Carlos Ignacio Gallego, president of Grupo Nutresa, intervenes; Álvaro Lario, president of FIDA; Mario Lubetkin, regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean of FAO-Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; and Ana Catalina Suárez, Director of Strategy and Innovation at The Global Foodbanking Network. The table is moderated by Macarena Vidal Liy, EL PAÍS correspondent in Washington.

The next turn is the speech by Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, a position he has held since 2018. He is the first Democratic governor to serve a second term in New Jersey in 44 years.

The last colloquium of the day analyzes the impact of artificial intelligence on the world economy. It features the intervention of Beena Ammanath, executive director of the Deloitte Global Institute of Artificial Intelligence, and Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence of the Government of Spain, in a panel moderated by Ángel Alonso Arroba, Vice Dean of Management and Development of the School of Public and Global Affairs at IE University.

