In addition to being very attentive to the footballers available to sign in this 2022 transfer market for a new season, the Boca Juniors Football Council headed by Juan Román Riquelme is keeping an eye on what is happening in Europe.
Is that Rodrigo Bentancur, a Uruguayan soccer player who plays for Juventus in Italy, is about to be transferred to Tottenham in England and that would mean a very important inflow of money to the “Xeneize” institution, due to the arrangement he made with the “Vecchia Signora” in 2017.
The English team would pay 19 million euros plus a bonus of 6 million for the 24-year-old midfielder who emerged from the Boca youth academy and who between 2015 and 2017 played 31 games and won three titles.
Boca is entitled to 50 percent of the total sum minus 2 million, which are what the Italian club had already given him for an initial agreement: that is to say that, passing cleanly, “Xeneize” would enter 10 million euros clean!
Not only would this figure serve to accommodate the club’s coffers a bit and leave debts aside, but also to be able to close the transfer market in the best way: will Angel Romero happen with fresh money?
