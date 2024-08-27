08/27/2024 – 8:52
The fortune of the ten richest Brazilians totals R$638.94 billion. A large part of this amount is in first place, with Eduardo Saverin.
THE co-founder of Facebook reached the top of the list in Brazil and also the richest in history, surpassing R$150 billion, according to Forbes.
The appreciation of its assets occurred through the 75.6% jump in the shares of Goala company that controls, in addition to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The ranking of Brazilian billionaires continues with Vicky Sarfati, Jorge Paulo Lemann and Marcel Herrmann Telles.
Check out the list of the ten richest Brazilians in 2024, according to Forbes:
1st – Eduardo Luiz Saverin
Equity: R$ 155.9 billion
Source of assets: Facebook
2nd – Vicky Sarfati and family
Equity: R$ 110.1 billion
Origin of assets: Banco Safra
3rd – Jorge Paulo Lemann and family
Assets: R$91.8 billion
Source of assets: AB Inbev/3G Capital
4th – Marcel Herrmann Telles and family
Assets: R$60.8 billion
Source of assets: AB Inbev/3G Capital
5th – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family
Assets: R$49.3 billion
Source of assets: AB Inbev/3G Capital
6th – Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles
Assets: R$38.4 billion
Origin of assets: Itaú Unibanco/CBMM
7th – Pedro Moreira Salles
Equity: R$ 36.1
Origin of assets: Itaú Unibanco/CBMM
8th – Alexandre Behring da Costa
Assets: R$34.8 billion
Source of assets: 3G Capital
9th – Andre Santos Esteves
Assets: R$32.7 billion
Source of assets: BTG Pactual
10th – Miguel Gellert Krigsner
Assets: R$28.6 billion
Origin of the heritage: O Boticário
