From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/27/2024 – 8:52

The fortune of the ten richest Brazilians totals R$638.94 billion. A large part of this amount is in first place, with Eduardo Saverin.

THE co-founder of Facebook reached the top of the list in Brazil and also the richest in history, surpassing R$150 billion, according to Forbes.

The appreciation of its assets occurred through the 75.6% jump in the shares of Goala company that controls, in addition to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The ranking of Brazilian billionaires continues with Vicky Sarfati, Jorge Paulo Lemann and Marcel Herrmann Telles.

+ Who are the richest candidates in SP in the 2024 elections? See the list

+ Who are the five richest people in Latin America? See the billionaire ranking

Check out the list of the ten richest Brazilians in 2024, according to Forbes:

1st – Eduardo Luiz Saverin

Equity: R$ 155.9 billion

Source of assets: Facebook

2nd – Vicky Sarfati and family

Equity: R$ 110.1 billion

Origin of assets: Banco Safra

3rd – Jorge Paulo Lemann and family

Assets: R$91.8 billion

Source of assets: AB Inbev/3G Capital

4th – Marcel Herrmann Telles and family

Assets: R$60.8 billion

Source of assets: AB Inbev/3G Capital

5th – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family

Assets: R$49.3 billion

Source of assets: AB Inbev/3G Capital

6th – Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles

Assets: R$38.4 billion

Origin of assets: Itaú Unibanco/CBMM

7th – Pedro Moreira Salles

Equity: R$ 36.1

Origin of assets: Itaú Unibanco/CBMM

8th – Alexandre Behring da Costa

Assets: R$34.8 billion

Source of assets: 3G Capital

9th – Andre Santos Esteves

Assets: R$32.7 billion

Source of assets: BTG Pactual

10th – Miguel Gellert Krigsner

Assets: R$28.6 billion

Origin of the heritage: O Boticário