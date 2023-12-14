Carlos Slim has crossed a new frontier. At 83 years old, the fortune of the richest man in Mexico has exceeded 100,000 million dollars for the first time in his life, according to the newspaper Reform. The telecommunications magnate has taken advantage of the context of the superpeso, due to which the Mexican currency has risen around 14% against the dollar this year. Slim has earned about $27 billion in 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Slim is the richest citizen in Mexico and Latin America. Forbes magazine has placed him this year as the eighth wealthiest person in the world in your annual list, which he led 12 years ago. His 100 billion fortune comes from several multinational companies, such as the main one, América Móvil. Also from the huge conglomerate Grupo Carso, whose shares have risen 109% in 2023 and have the best performance in Mexico's benchmark index.

Over the last year, Slim has also taken over Zama, a huge oil company. Another of his companies, the Spanish FCC, raised $1.1 billion by selling a 25% stake to Canadian pension operator CPPIB.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country