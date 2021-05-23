The Fortuna vessel continued laying the Nord Stream 2 in German waters. This was reported by the DPA agency with reference to the operator Nord Stream 2 AG, reports TASS…

As noted in Nord Stream 2 AG, Fortuna works in accordance with the existing permits and with the statements made by the authorities.

On May 17, the German Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography authorized the laying of pipes for Nord Stream 2 on the seabed in the waters of the Federal Republic of Germany. We are talking about laying pipes on a two-kilometer stretch in the German exclusive economic zone by means of vessels with an anchor positioning system, which, among other things, is equipped with “Fortuna”.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was halted in December 2019 due to sanctions from Washington. In February 2021, Fortuna resumed laying pipes in Danish waters. Work on this section should be completed in April, and the pipeline will be fully completed by the end of the year. Earlier, at least 18 European companies refused to cooperate with Nord Stream 2 AG.