As teased last week, the Dragon Ball and Fortnite crossover is now live.

Four iconic characters are available in the game – Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus – as well as a number of new quests and modes.

Players will now find a new Power Unleashed tab containing special limited-time quests and rewards that will track your rising Power Level. There are seven sets of quests and with each completed, players will earn a Dragon Ball – collect all seven to earn the Shenron Glider.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

Versus Boards have temporarily taken the place of Bounty Boards and will allow two players to face off and defeat each other within five minutes to claim victory.

New Dragon Ball items have been added to Battle Royale (except in Competitive playlists), including the devastating energy beam Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) that allows for flight. These will drop periodically during matches.

The Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival will take place from 16th August to 17th September in Discover mode, allowing players to watch select episodes of the show within the game.

Players can also discover iconic locations from the anime on the Dragon Ball Adventure Island, starting 19th August. Players will face challenges and each other in an open player-vs-player battle arena Tenkaichi Budokai.

More Dragon Ball items will also be available in the Item Shop, like characters, emotes and more.

For more details on the crossover, check out the fortnite-blog and watch the trailer above.