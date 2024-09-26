Announced at the September 2024 State of Play, the limited edition Fortnite DualSense wireless controller will be arriving in the coming months, but it will be a very, very limited edition, so if you’re a fan of the game you should get your hands on it.

This Fortnite DualSense features a light blue design, figures such as skulls, faces of other characters and even a crown. We also have two of the main characters from the Fortnite universe: Fishstick and Peely.

The DualSense Wireless Controller – Fortnite Limited Edition will be available in limited quantities at a price of $84.99 and the Reservations for certain countries starting from October 3, 2024 and will be launched globally from November 7, 2024.

Of course, with this controller you won’t become an expert, but you will be able to enjoy your games better, like the good tryhard that you are. By the way, the controller doesn’t include any kind of downloadable content for the game, so don’t get your hopes up too much because of the price.

This is what the new DualSense looks like – Fortnite Limited Edition

