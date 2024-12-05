The Occitania region It is one of those exciting places that are overshadowed by Paris and its wonders. This area of ​​the south of France, in addition to being border with Spain, It can boast of having cities and towns of immeasurable beauty and some of the most impressive natural spaces in the entire country. Therefore, it is always an incredible experience to know some of their most unknown jewels.

One of the hidden wonders of Occitania is the beautiful town of Aigues-Mortes, a town of 6,000 inhabitants located to the east of the region and which is also one of the most special from all over France. not only the fact of being fortified gives the villa a unique character, but the environment it is surrounded by is also almost unique in Europe: spectacular pink salt flats that look like science fiction.

Aigues-Mortes: France’s port on the Mediterranean

Aigues-Mortes, a town in Occitania (France) Getty Images

This town has its origin in the 13th century, when King Louis IX decides to build a port with access to the Mediterranean at a time when the current department of Gard and the surrounding areas were dominated by the Holy Empire, Aragon and England, all with the aim of promoting trade and embarking from there on the crusades. As the decades passed, they built the imposing walls that currently fortify Aigües Mortes.

Intramuros highlights the imposing Constantia Tower, built in 1242 and replaced a previous one built by Charlemagne. It can be visited and inside it has numerous rooms that were once home of the monarch responsible for the creation of the town, although you can also visit other wonders such as the Church of Our Lady of the Sablones, restored on several occasions. Taking a walk through the street network, perfectly gridded and crossed by the Rhône canal to Séte, You will see corners full of charm.

The pink salt flats of Aigues-Mortes

Aigues-Mortes salt mines in Occitania (France) Getty Images

But to just over a kilometer Among the medieval monuments of Aigues-Mortes are the true wonders of the Gard department, which are none other than its incredible pink salt flats. Already located in the Camargue area, this natural reserve began to be exploited in the roman era, and its pinkish tones make it even more special. It must be pay to visit them, but without a doubt it is an experience that you cannot miss if you are in this area of ​​Occitania.





Aigues-Mortes is one of those little unknown gems for the vast majority of tourists, but it is worth discovering. Furthermore, it is found very close to the city of Montpellier and a short distance from Marseille, making it a perfect destination for an excursion if you have made a getaway to one of the two cities.

