A fire caused by an electrical short circuit destroyed some radio booths at the Arena Castelao stadium on Saturday, located in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, which was one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup and which hosted, among others, the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Colombia in which Neymar was injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when radio and television technical personnel began to assemble their equipment for the transmission of the final of Serie D (fourth division) of the Brazilian League between the local Floresta and the São Paulo club Mirassol, which was scheduled for 16.

The first partial report of the Fire Department of the state of Ceará, of which Fortaleza is its capital, indicated that six crews moved to control the flames, which gained height and were seen from outside the stadium.

Witnesses indicated that the fire started with an explosion in the electrical system of one of the radio booths and that the fire quickly spread through the area designated for the press.

The smoke, according to accounts to local media from people who were inside the stadium, reached the changing rooms where a group of children was found who usually practice on Saturdays in those facilities.

A team of experts from the Fire Brigade and the health service traveled to the scene to assess the conditions of the stadium structure and the people who inhaled smoke, although the first information indicated that all had been removed from the scene and none had injuries. .

The Arena Castelao is the headquarters of the Fortaleza and Ceará clubs, which compete in the first division of Brasileirão, and this Saturday it was going to host Floresta, the third team in the city, which was going to play the final of Serie D. Due to the fire, that meeting will take place at the Carlos de Alencar Pinto stadium in the same city.

Six fire crews worked to extinguish the flames at the Arena Castelao stadium in Fortaleza. (Photo: Twitter @opovoonline)

In the World Cup, the Arena Castelao hosted six games: Uruguay-Costa Rica (1-3), Brazil-Mexico (0-0), Germany-Ghana (2-2), Greece-Ivory Coast (2-1), all for the group stage; Netherlands-Mexico (2-1), for the round of 16; and Brazil-Colombia (2-1), the quarterfinal duel in which Colombian Juan Camilo Zúñiga caused an injury to a lumbar vertebra that took Neymar out of the World Cup.

The remodeled Fortaleza stadium also hosted the Confederations Cup in 2013 – where Spain won one of the semifinals on penalties against Italy – and received some international concerts such as those of the American Beyoncé and the British Paul McCartney and Elton John.