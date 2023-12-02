🚨⚓🐐 EXCLUSIVE. @365scoresMX

Chivas seeks EXCHANGE for Andrés Montaño.

🟢 As a result of Chivas’ efforts with Maza for Montaño.

It can be known that Guadalajara has offered to include Morsa Flores and Luis Olivas as part of the negotiation.

🔴 Mazatlán analyzes and waits… pic.twitter.com/B3rLYZfxRJ

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 1, 2023