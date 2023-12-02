Andrés Montaño has been one of the most outstanding players in Mazatlán in this Apertura, and according to Fernando Esquivel, Chivas would already be looking for a way to obtain his services.
Mazatlán was for many the revelation club of the tournament within the Liga MX. The Pacific team managed to sneak into a kill-or-be-kill stage in Mexican soccer for the first time in its history. In this case, they did not make it to the league, but they were present in the Play-In, where they were eliminated at the hands of Santos. who were ultimately left out courtesy of a defeat against León.
More news about the transfer market
To a large extent, Mazatlán’s success has been achieved due to the great work of its coaching staff and the high individual level shown by several of its footballers, one of them trained in their youth teams, Andrés Montaño, an attacking midfielder who was only 21 years old, scored good differences in favor of those from the north of the country, demonstrating a lot of technical quality and little determination to dare to make different plays. Thus, Andrés has gained a good market in Mexico, with Chivas being the team that is already cooking up his signature.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that Chivas has put a formal offer on the table in Mazatlán, they want to receive the young Montaño in January, leaving Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores in the ranks of the boardwalk team as bargaining chips, two men who spent the semester with the Mazatlan team on loan and could now sign their continuity. The strong point out that the offer is in the interest of Mazatlán, who asks for one day to give a response, while Montaño and his agent already have an agreement with the flock.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#formula #Chivas #seek #signing #Andrés #Montaño