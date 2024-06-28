Igor Lichnovsky was a key piece for América to win two Liga MX titles, which is why the Coapa team was expected to bet on the defender’s continuity for the next market. However, as we have informed you in 90min, the club from the country’s capital did not validate the purchase option that was agreed with the Tigres, although this does not mean that Santiago Baños and his work team rule out the signing of the Chilean, but rather They only cook a price reduction.
Fernando Esquivel reports that as of Monday, Lichnovsky will enter the final six months of his contract with the Tigers; That is, he will be in a position to negotiate as a free agent with the club he pleases. America will exploit this fact to inform the cats that they are open to waiting half a year, offer a pre-contract to Igor and in this way the center back will join Jardine’s team for free in the month of January.
América’s intention is very clear; the club’s wish is that in this way, the Tigres sit down at the table to negotiate the sale of the player through a price much lower than the purchase option, which was 4 million dollars. In Coapa they consider that the UANL team can lower their demands to 2 million, a figure that the eagles would pay without thinking twice in order to get Igor’s card right now.
